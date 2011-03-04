Solaray Vitamin K-2 Menaquinone-7
Product Details
The premium Vitamin K-2 Menaquinone-7 used in this formula is derived from Chickpea. Menaquinone-7 is known to enjoy a longer half-life than other forms of Vitamin K, and is therefore believed to offer unique benefits to the body. It is intended to provide nutritive support for both bone and arterial health.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin K ( Menaquinone 7 , from : Natto ) ( Vitamin K2 ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
