Solaray Vitamin K-2 Menaquinone-7 Perspective: Main

Solaray Vitamin K-2 Menaquinone-7

50 mcg - 30 VegCapsUPC: 0007628036153
Purchase Options

Product Details

The premium Vitamin K-2 Menaquinone-7 used in this formula is derived from Chickpea. Menaquinone-7 is known to enjoy a longer half-life than other forms of Vitamin K, and is therefore believed to offer unique benefits to the body. It is intended to provide nutritive support for both bone and arterial health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin K ( Menaquinone 7 , from : Natto ) ( Vitamin K2 ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More