Solaray Vitex Berry Extract Vegetarian Capsules 225mg
Product Details
Vitex, also known as chaste tree or chasteberry, is a purple-flowered shrub belonging to the Verbena family. Native to the Mediterranean region, it has a long history of use among women dating back over 2,500 years.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitex ( Vitex Agnus-castus ) ( Berry Extract ) , Vitex ( Vitex Agnus-castus ) ( Berry ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.