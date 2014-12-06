Solaray Vitex Berry Extract Vegetarian Capsules 225mg Perspective: front
Solaray Vitex Berry Extract Vegetarian Capsules 225mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628003956
Purchase Options

Product Details

Vitex, also known as chaste tree or chasteberry, is a purple-flowered shrub belonging to the Verbena family. Native to the Mediterranean region, it has a long history of use among women dating back over 2,500 years.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitex ( Vitex Agnus-castus ) ( Berry Extract ) , Vitex ( Vitex Agnus-castus ) ( Berry ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

