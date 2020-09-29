White Willow is deciduous tree native to central and southern Europe. The bark of the white willow tree has a long history of use as a medicine dating back to ancient Egypt and Greece. White willow bark was one of the first herbs to be scientifically studied. The bark contains a glycoside known as salicin, believed to be the source of its health benefits.*

