Solaray White Willow Bark Vegetarian Capsules 400mg
Product Details
White Willow is deciduous tree native to central and southern Europe. The bark of the white willow tree has a long history of use as a medicine dating back to ancient Egypt and Greece. White willow bark was one of the first herbs to be scientifically studied. The bark contains a glycoside known as salicin, believed to be the source of its health benefits.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Ingredients
White Willow . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Organic Rice Extract Blend
