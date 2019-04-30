Solaray Wild Yam Root Capsules
Product Details
Wild Yam should not be confused with the yams consumed as a food. Wild Yam has been highly praised for its diosgenin content.* Diosgenin is used as a building block for creating human hormones.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wild Yam ( Dioscorea Villosa ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule and Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
