Solaray Wild Yam Root Extract Vegetarian Capsules 275mg
Product Details
Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent dosing of thoroughly tested herbs of the highest quality available. Mexican Yam should not be confused with the yams that are consumed as a food. Mexican Yam has been highly praised for its diosgenin content.* Diosgenin is used as a building block for creating human hormones.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wild Yam ( Dioscorea Villosa ) ( Root Extract ) ( [ 10% ] Diosgenin ) , Wild Yam ( Dioscorea Villosa ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Gum Arabic and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More