Solaray Wild Yam Root Extract Vegetarian Capsules 275mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628003690
Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent dosing of thoroughly tested herbs of the highest quality available. Mexican Yam should not be confused with the yams that are consumed as a food. Mexican Yam has been highly praised for its diosgenin content.* Diosgenin is used as a building block for creating human hormones.*

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Wild Yam ( Dioscorea Villosa ) ( Root Extract ) ( [ 10% ] Diosgenin ) , Wild Yam ( Dioscorea Villosa ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Gum Arabic and Magnesium Stearate .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

