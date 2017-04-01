Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent dosing of thoroughly tested herbs of the highest quality available. Mexican Yam should not be confused with the yams that are consumed as a food. Mexican Yam has been highly praised for its diosgenin content.* Diosgenin is used as a building block for creating human hormones.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.