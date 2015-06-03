Solaray Women's Golden Multi-Vita-Min Capsules Perspective: Main

Solaray Women's Golden Multi-Vita-Min Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0007628004792
In addition to over 21 vitamins and minerals, this product contains ingredients to help provide nutritive support for a woman''s health throughout her life.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit200%
Vitamin C0mg667%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Boron ( as : Tetra-boron ) , Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( Citrus Limonum ) , Silica ( as : Guaranteed Potency Horsetail ) , Women's Support Complex : Alfalfa Herb ( Medicago Sativa ) , Dong Quai ( Angelica Sinensis ) , Soy Concentrate ( Glycine Max ) , Wild Yam Root ( Dioscorea Villosa ) and Chaste Berry ( Vitex agnus castus ) , Natural Carotenoid Complex : Tomato Powder ( Lycopersicon Esculentum ) , Carrot Powder ( Daucus Carota ) , Spinach Powder ( Spinacia Oleracea ) and Broccoli Powder ( Brassica Oleracea ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.