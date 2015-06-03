Solaray Women's Golden Multi-Vita-Min Capsules
Product Details
In addition to over 21 vitamins and minerals, this product contains ingredients to help provide nutritive support for a woman''s health throughout her life.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Boron ( as : Tetra-boron ) , Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( Citrus Limonum ) , Silica ( as : Guaranteed Potency Horsetail ) , Women's Support Complex : Alfalfa Herb ( Medicago Sativa ) , Dong Quai ( Angelica Sinensis ) , Soy Concentrate ( Glycine Max ) , Wild Yam Root ( Dioscorea Villosa ) and Chaste Berry ( Vitex agnus castus ) , Natural Carotenoid Complex : Tomato Powder ( Lycopersicon Esculentum ) , Carrot Powder ( Daucus Carota ) , Spinach Powder ( Spinacia Oleracea ) and Broccoli Powder ( Brassica Oleracea ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
