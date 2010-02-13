Ingredients

Caprylic Acid , Pau DÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ Arco ( Tabebuia Spp . ) ( Bark ) , Grapefruit ( Seed Extract ) , Garlic ( Allium Sativum ) ( Bulb ) ( Allicin , Releasing Potential ) , Licorice ( Glycyrrhiza Glabra ) ( Root ) , Tea Tree Oil , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Whole Rice Concentrate , Cellulose , Dong Quai Root , Fennel Seed , Silica , Glycerin and Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More