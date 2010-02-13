Hover to Zoom
Solaray Yeast-Cleanse™
180 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628008138
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Caprylic Acid , Pau DÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ Arco ( Tabebuia Spp . ) ( Bark ) , Grapefruit ( Seed Extract ) , Garlic ( Allium Sativum ) ( Bulb ) ( Allicin , Releasing Potential ) , Licorice ( Glycyrrhiza Glabra ) ( Root ) , Tea Tree Oil , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Whole Rice Concentrate , Cellulose , Dong Quai Root , Fennel Seed , Silica , Glycerin and Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
