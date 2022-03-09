Yucca,also sometimes referred to as Mohave yucca or Spanish dagger, is a perennial succulent native to the deserts of the southwestern United States and Mexico. Yucca has been used by Native American tribes as a food, a medicine and for topical preparations dating back hundreds of years. Yucca may provide nutritive support for healthy joint and cardiovascular function.*

