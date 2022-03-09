Solaray Yucca Veg Caps 520 mg
Product Details
Yucca,also sometimes referred to as Mohave yucca or Spanish dagger, is a perennial succulent native to the deserts of the southwestern United States and Mexico. Yucca has been used by Native American tribes as a food, a medicine and for topical preparations dating back hundreds of years. Yucca may provide nutritive support for healthy joint and cardiovascular function.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Yucca ( Yucca Schidigera ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Organic Rice Extract Blend .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
