Yucca,also sometimes referred to as Mohave yucca or Spanish dagger, is a perennial succulent native to the deserts of the southwestern United States and Mexico. Yucca has been used by Native American tribes as a food, a medicine and for topical preparations dating back hundreds of years. Yucca may provide nutritive support for healthy joint and cardiovascular function.*

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Yucca ( Yucca Schidigera ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Organic Rice Extract Blend .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

