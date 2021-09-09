Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 7g 8.97% Saturated Fat 1.9g 9.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 29mg 1.26%

Total Carbohydrate 19g 6.91% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 0g

Protein 1g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.2mg 2%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%