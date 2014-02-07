Somersaults Cinnamon Crunch Nuggets Perspective: front
Somersaults Cinnamon Crunch Nuggets Perspective: back
Somersaults Cinnamon Crunch Nuggets Perspective: left
Somersaults Cinnamon Crunch Nuggets Perspective: right
Somersaults Cinnamon Crunch Nuggets Perspective: bottom
Somersaults Cinnamon Crunch Nuggets

6 OZUPC: 0089840300227
Product Details

Powered by Seeds

Inspired by the power of sunflower seeds, Somersaults are a truly well balanced, nourishing, and one-of-a-kind snack. Each crunchy bite is full of flavor and packed with sunflower seeds to fuel your active lifestyle.

  • Sunflower Seeds: The primary ingredient and a good source of protein & Vitamin E
  • Cinnamon: Aromatic, sweet and spicy flavor to twirl your taste buds
  • Wheat: Baked wholesome wheat goodness
  • Snack Happy: Enjoy this flavorful, satiating snack on the go
  • Sweet Baked Snack
  • 6g Protein • 3g Fiber • 5g Sugar
  • 150 Calories
  • Nut Free
  • No Artificial Flavors or Preservatives
  • Certified Vegan
  • Non-GMO Verified
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size10pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.75%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar3g
Protein5g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sunflower Seeds, Wheat Flour, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, Cane Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Sesame Seeds, Wheat Gluten, Chicory Root Extract, Sea Salt, Ground Cinnamon, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Natural Cinnamon Flavor, Rosemary Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.