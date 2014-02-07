Somersaults Cinnamon Crunch Nuggets
Product Details
Powered by Seeds
Inspired by the power of sunflower seeds, Somersaults are a truly well balanced, nourishing, and one-of-a-kind snack. Each crunchy bite is full of flavor and packed with sunflower seeds to fuel your active lifestyle.
- Sunflower Seeds: The primary ingredient and a good source of protein & Vitamin E
- Cinnamon: Aromatic, sweet and spicy flavor to twirl your taste buds
- Wheat: Baked wholesome wheat goodness
- Snack Happy: Enjoy this flavorful, satiating snack on the go
- Sweet Baked Snack
- 6g Protein • 3g Fiber • 5g Sugar
- 150 Calories
- Nut Free
- No Artificial Flavors or Preservatives
- Certified Vegan
- Non-GMO Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Seeds, Wheat Flour, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, Cane Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Sesame Seeds, Wheat Gluten, Chicory Root Extract, Sea Salt, Ground Cinnamon, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Natural Cinnamon Flavor, Rosemary Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More