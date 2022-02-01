Beautiful new antique bottle and pewter metal accents now in a seed feeder. Small port inserts convert feeder to a finch only feeder. Wide-mouth design offers easy fill which reduces or eliminates spillage. Easy clean feature: feeder disassembles to allow the user to quickly clean the feeder - bottle is dishwasher safe. Large perch allows for easy feeding. Holds 1.5 lbs of seed. Dimensions:. Depth: 11.75. Width: 8.28. Length: 8.28