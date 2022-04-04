Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0076961145444
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
- California wine with rich flavors of ripe pear and peach
- Fruit aromas and notes of oak spice, vanilla and toasted nuts and light caramel
- Dry wine pairs well with risotto, smokey cheeses, salads, pasta, chicken or seafood dishes
- Medium-bodied white wine chardonnay with a balance of fruit flavors, oak aging, vibrant acidity, and a long barrel spice finish
- California chardonnay from the Sonoma Coast with a 13.9% alcohol by volume
- Sonoma-Cutrer marries Burgundian practices with Californian innovation