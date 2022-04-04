Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine
Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: left
Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: right
Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: top
Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: bottom
Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0076961145444
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

  • California wine with rich flavors of ripe pear and peach
  • Fruit aromas and notes of oak spice, vanilla and toasted nuts and light caramel
  • Dry wine pairs well with risotto, smokey cheeses, salads, pasta, chicken or seafood dishes
  • Medium-bodied white wine chardonnay with a balance of fruit flavors, oak aging, vibrant acidity, and a long barrel spice finish
  • California chardonnay from the Sonoma Coast with a 13.9% alcohol by volume
  • Sonoma-Cutrer marries Burgundian practices with Californian innovation