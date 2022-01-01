Hover to Zoom
Sonoma Kitchen Cart with Stainless Steel Top [Barnwood Wire-Brush]
This Sonoma Wire-brush Kitchen Cart is the perfect addition to any home. With its simple and elegant design this kitchen island is not only beautiful, it is incredibly sturdy and functional. The chrome finish highlights the top, as the 3 step process of the wire-brush finish compliments any style kitchen. The Sonoma Wire-brush Kitchen Cart offers the best of functionality and appearance that anyone can appreciate.