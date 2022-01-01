Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience that brings the action to life in the palms of your hands. The DualSense™ wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design.

Feel your in-game actions and environment simulated through haptic feedback. Experience varying force and tension at your fingertips with adaptive triggers. Chat online through the built-in microphone. Connect a headset directly via the 3.5mm jack.

Switch voice capture on and off using the dedicated mute button. Record and broadcast your epic gaming moments with the create button. Enjoy a comfortable, evolved design with an iconic layout and enhanced sticks.

Charge and play with a built-in battery and USB Type-C® port. Intuitively interact with select games using the integrated motion sensor. Hear higher-fidelity sound effects through the built-in speaker in supported games.