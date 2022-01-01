Hover to Zoom
Sony® PlayStation 5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller
1 ctUPC: 0071171954657
Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience1 that brings the action to life in the palms of your hands. The DualSense™ wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback2, dynamic adaptive triggers2 and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design.
- Haptic feedback
- Adaptive triggers
- Built-in microphone and headset jack
- Create button
- Signature comfort
- Familiar features
- Built-in battery
- Integrated speaker
- Motion sensor
- Midnight Black