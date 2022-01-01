Featuring dual lenses for 1080p capture and a built-in stand, the HD camera works seamlessly with the PS5 background removal tools to put you in the spotlight. Personalize Your Gameplay Sharing:

Capture yourself in smooth, sharp full-HD with the cameras dual wide-angle lenses as you live out your most epic gaming moments. Quickly create a recording or a broadcast of yourself and your gameplay, with your DualSense wireless controllers create button

Get the perfect shot with the HD cameras built-in adjustable stand. Its compact design allows it to be securely positioned above or below TVs where you can fine-tune the angle to suit your set-up

Take center stage in your productions using the PlayStation5 consoles built-in background removal tools. With the HD camera, you can add yourself to your gameplay videos while broadcasting in picture-in-picture mode, with the ability to crop the background or lose it completely with a green screen