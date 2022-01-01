Hover to Zoom
Sony® PlayStation 5 Media Remote
1 ctUPC: 0071171954110
Purchase Options
Product Details
Conveniently navigate entertainment1 on your PlayStation 5 console with an intuitive layout featuring media controls. Simplify your set-up with the ability to power on your PS5 console directly and adjust the volume and power settings of compatible TVs2.
- Launch four popular entertainment apps at the push of a button1. Effortlessly navigate entertainment with media playback controls.
- Simplify your set-up, Power on your PS5 console directly and navigate its menus. Adjust the volume and power settings of compatible TVs2.