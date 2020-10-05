Our natural blend for muscle comfort is infused with Arnica and essential oils of Eucalyptus and Peppermint for a soothing way to ease body, back and muscle soreness. Experience the pleasure of healthy, radiant skin with Soothing Touch Bath, Body and Massage Oils. Made from six vitamin-rich, deeply moisturizing oils, these Ayurvedic creations are the perfect solution for dry skin, fine lines and wrinkles. Add to your bath or smooth directly on to your body and enjoy the therapeutic benefits of herbal infusions and aromatherapy deeply softening your skin.