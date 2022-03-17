Sandalwood is our energizing, sensual blend. Herbally infused with an extract of Ginseng Root, Marshmallow Root, Shatavari Root and the natural fragrance of Sandalwood, this romantic blend energizes the body and mind. Soothe and moisturize with our unique, Ayurveda Organic Oil blends. Delicately scented with a natural fragrance, made with herbal infusions, each provide an enriching experience. Our skin is the largest organ in the body and it needs nourishing and protecting. Soothing Touch Bath, Body, & Massage Oils use a unique, Ayurvedic blend of 6 carrier oils loaded with vitamins, minerals, natural glucosides, essential fatty acids, linoleic acid, Vitamin E, and antioxidants.