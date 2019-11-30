Think of it as a latte for the skin. We combine the antioxidant rich, skin tightening qualities of French Roast Coffee with the rich sweetness of Vanilla Extract to make one of the world’s best sugar scrubs. It gently exfoliates while filling the air with sweetness. Our Ayurvedic oil blend, mixed with organic brown sugar, contains natural fatty acids that help feed the skin’s surface. These nutrients help create greater elasticity, lock in moisture and firm up the surface of the skin, reducing signs of aging. A great way to soothe the skin while showering or after shaving.