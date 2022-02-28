SOUR PATCH KIDS Original Soft & Chewy Candy packs all the classic flavor into a mischief-filled soft candy. Each bag of candy contains red candy, along with blue, orange, yellow and green candy in signature assorted fruit flavors that create a SOUR THEN SWEET treat to satisfy your taste buds. Add a little fun to your snack with the unique kid shapes that gives these candies their name. Enjoy this bagged candy whenever you want a SOUR THEN SWEET treat by keeping a package on-hand for quick snacks or as holiday candy for Halloween, Valentine's Day or even for a candy lover's birthday. SOUR PATCH KIDS soft candy also makes a great movie theater candy to snack on during your favorite flick. Use them in your favorite dessert recipe, or set them out at a candy bar for your next party. This bulk candy comes in a sealed bag to maintain its signature softness and SOUR THEN SWEET flavor.

One family size, 1.8 lb bag of SOUR PATCH KIDS Soft & Chewy Candy

Chewy snacks in assorted fruit flavors that are SOUR. SWEET. GONE

Soft and chewy candies have the traditional SOUR PATCH KIDS shape for a hint of mischief

Bring this SOUR THEN SWEET candy to parties, holidays, movies and more

Sealed bag keeps this fruity sweet treat flavorful and soft