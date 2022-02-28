Sour Patch Kids Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sour Patch Kids Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Sour Patch Kids Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sour Patch Kids Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Sour Patch Kids Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Sour Patch Kids Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Sour Patch Kids Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size

28.8 ozUPC: 0007046200583
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

SOUR PATCH KIDS Original Soft & Chewy Candy packs all the classic flavor into a mischief-filled soft candy. Each bag of candy contains red candy, along with blue, orange, yellow and green candy in signature assorted fruit flavors that create a SOUR THEN SWEET treat to satisfy your taste buds. Add a little fun to your snack with the unique kid shapes that gives these candies their name. Enjoy this bagged candy whenever you want a SOUR THEN SWEET treat by keeping a package on-hand for quick snacks or as holiday candy for Halloween, Valentine's Day or even for a candy lover's birthday. SOUR PATCH KIDS soft candy also makes a great movie theater candy to snack on during your favorite flick. Use them in your favorite dessert recipe, or set them out at a candy bar for your next party. This bulk candy comes in a sealed bag to maintain its signature softness and SOUR THEN SWEET flavor.

  • One family size, 1.8 lb bag of SOUR PATCH KIDS Soft & Chewy Candy
  • Chewy snacks in assorted fruit flavors that are SOUR. SWEET. GONE
  • Soft and chewy candies have the traditional SOUR PATCH KIDS shape for a hint of mischief
  • Bring this SOUR THEN SWEET candy to parties, holidays, movies and more
  • Sealed bag keeps this fruity sweet treat flavorful and soft

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
27.0 About servings per container
Serving size12 pieces (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate27g10%
Sugar24g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less than 2% of Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellow 6, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More