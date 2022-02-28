Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size

28.83 ozUPC: 0007046200584
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

Enjoy a sour twist on your favorite summer flavor with SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon Soft & Chewy Candy. Intense watermelon flavor fills each SOUR THEN SWEET candy for a summery blast to your taste buds. This fat free candy is the perfect movie candy, or great for serving at parties or holidays. This bagged candy comes in a 1.8 pound bulk resealable bag to lock in all the watermelon flavor.

  • One 1.8 lb family size bag of SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon Soft & Chewy Candy
  • Chewy snacks with an intense watermelon flavor that's SOUR. SWEET. GONE
  • SOUR THEN SWEET treat brings the fun with adorable watermelon slice shape
  • Chewy snacks add a touch of summer to holidays, parties and midnight snacks
  • Resealable bagged candy stays fresh until you're ready to enjoy it

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
26.0 About servings per container
Serving size9 pieces (32g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate29g11%
Sugar25g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less than 2% of Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Titanium Dioxide, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More