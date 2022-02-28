Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Soft & Chewy Candy Family Size
Product Details
Enjoy a sour twist on your favorite summer flavor with SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon Soft & Chewy Candy. Intense watermelon flavor fills each SOUR THEN SWEET candy for a summery blast to your taste buds. This fat free candy is the perfect movie candy, or great for serving at parties or holidays. This bagged candy comes in a 1.8 pound bulk resealable bag to lock in all the watermelon flavor.
- One 1.8 lb family size bag of SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon Soft & Chewy Candy
- Chewy snacks with an intense watermelon flavor that's SOUR. SWEET. GONE
- SOUR THEN SWEET treat brings the fun with adorable watermelon slice shape
- Chewy snacks add a touch of summer to holidays, parties and midnight snacks
- Resealable bagged candy stays fresh until you're ready to enjoy it
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less than 2% of Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Titanium Dioxide, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More