Long a dietary staple of the people of Asia, Africa, and the Pacific Islands, coconut oil has been used for both food and health care. It has been used in Ayurvedic herbalism for 4,000 years and it is a natural oil, lower in calories than most oils. Coconut oil is composed of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are less likely to be stored in the body as fat than are long-chain triglycerides (LCTs).

  • Expeller Pressed
  • Medium Chain Fatty Acids
  • Non-GMO Validated
  • Kosher
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
29.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat12.5g63%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
