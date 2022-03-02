Source Naturals 100% Original Virgin Coconut Oil
Long a dietary staple of the people of Asia, Africa, and the Pacific Islands, coconut oil has been used for both food and health care. It has been used in Ayurvedic herbalism for 4,000 years and it is a natural oil, lower in calories than most oils. Coconut oil is composed of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are less likely to be stored in the body as fat than are long-chain triglycerides (LCTs).
- Expeller Pressed
- Medium Chain Fatty Acids
- Non-GMO Validated
- Kosher
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
