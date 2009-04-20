5-HTP (l-5-Hydroxytryptophan) is an intermediate in the natural conversion of the essential amino acid, tryptophan, to serotonin. Clinical studies have shown that 5-HTP increases the amount and availability of serotonin produced by the body.* Increased brain serotonin levels may produce positive effects of emotional well-being, appetite regulation, melatonin production and maintaining a healthy sleep cycle.* Source Naturals 5-HTP is naturally derived from the seeds of the African plant Griffonia simplicifolia.

L-5 Hydroxytryptophan

