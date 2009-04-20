Source Naturals 5-HTP Capsules 100 mg
Product Details
5-HTP (l-5-Hydroxytryptophan) is an intermediate in the natural conversion of the essential amino acid, tryptophan, to serotonin. Clinical studies have shown that 5-HTP increases the amount and availability of serotonin produced by the body.* Increased brain serotonin levels may produce positive effects of emotional well-being, appetite regulation, melatonin production and maintaining a healthy sleep cycle.* Source Naturals 5-HTP is naturally derived from the seeds of the African plant Griffonia simplicifolia.
- L-5 Hydroxytryptophan
- Supports Normal Sleep Cycles*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
5-HTP , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
