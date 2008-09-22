Source Naturals 5-HTP Perspective: front
5-HTP (L-5-Hydroxytryptophan) is an intermediate in the natural conversion of the essential amino acid, tryptophan, to serotonin. Clinical studies have shown that 5-HTP increases the amount and availability of serotonin produced by the body. Increased brain availability of serotonin produced by the body. Increased brain serotonin produced by the body. Increased brain serotonin levels may produce positive effects on emotional well-being, appetite regulation, melatonin production and maintaining a healthy sleep cycle. Source Naturals 5-HTP is naturally derived from the seeds of the African plant Griffonia simplicifolia.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
5-HTP , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More