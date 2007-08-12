Source Naturals 7-Keto™ DHEA Metabolite Perspective: front
Source Naturals 7-Keto™ DHEA Metabolite

50 mg - 60 TabletsUPC: 0002107801378
Product Details

DHEA, the most abundant organic compound in the blood of adult humans, peaks in early adulthood and declines with age. Animal research indicates that 7-Keto™, a natural metabolite of DHEA, is a more active inducer of thermogenic enzymes than DHEA. Research on humans has shown that supplementation with 7-Keto is well tolerated. It is not converted to estrogens or androgens, a point of concern for many people.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , 7-oxo-dhea Acetate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.