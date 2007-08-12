DHEA, the most abundant organic compound in the blood of adult humans, peaks in early adulthood and declines with age. Animal research indicates that 7-Keto™, a natural metabolite of DHEA, is a more active inducer of thermogenic enzymes than DHEA. Research on humans has shown that supplementation with 7-Keto is well tolerated. It is not converted to estrogens or androgens, a point of concern for many people.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.