Source Naturals Acetyl L-Carnitine and Alpha-Lipoic Acid Tablets 650mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Acetyl L-Carnitine and Alpha-Lipoic Acid Tablets 650mg

120 ctUPC: 0002107801800
Purchase Options

Product Details

Source Naturals Acetyl L-Carnitine & Alpha-Lipoc Acid contains these two critical nutrients to support your vital metabolic functions.* These compounds support the body's own system for the maintenance of cell function as we age.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium , Acetyl L Carnitine ( as : HCl ) , Alpha Lipoic Acid . Other Ingredients : Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica , Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More