Source Naturals Acetyl L-Carnitine and Alpha-Lipoic Acid Tablets 650mg
Product Details
Source Naturals Acetyl L-Carnitine & Alpha-Lipoc Acid contains these two critical nutrients to support your vital metabolic functions.* These compounds support the body's own system for the maintenance of cell function as we age.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium , Acetyl L Carnitine ( as : HCl ) , Alpha Lipoic Acid . Other Ingredients : Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica , Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
