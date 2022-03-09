Source Naturals Acetyl L-Carnitine and Alpha-Lipoic Acid Tablets 650mg
Product Details
Source Naturals Acetyl L-Carnitine & Alpha Lipoic Acid contains two critical nutrients, acetyl l-carnitine and alpha-lipoic acid, to support your vital metabolic functions.* These compounds support the body's own system for the maintenance of cell function as we age.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Acetyl L-carnitine , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Other Ingredients : Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
