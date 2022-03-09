Source Naturals Acetyl L-Carnitine and Alpha-Lipoic Acid Tablets 650mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Acetyl L-Carnitine and Alpha-Lipoic Acid Tablets 650mg

180 ctUPC: 0002107802039
Source Naturals Acetyl L-Carnitine & Alpha Lipoic Acid contains two critical nutrients, acetyl l-carnitine and alpha-lipoic acid, to support your vital metabolic functions.* These compounds support the body's own system for the maintenance of cell function as we age.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium40mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Acetyl L-carnitine , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Other Ingredients : Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More