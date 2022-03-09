Activated Quercetin is a unique bioflavonoid derived from plant sources. I n human cell culture studies, quercetin has been shown to inhabit histamine release. Additional research needs to be conducted to confirm the effects of quercetin, if any, in humans. Bromelain is a pineapple enzyme that may assist the body in times of stress. Magnesium ascorbate is a buffered (non-acidic) form of vitamin C that helps support the immune system.