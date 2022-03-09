Source Naturals Activated Quercetin™ Perspective: front
Source Naturals Activated Quercetin™

100 TabletsUPC: 0002107800746
Activated Quercetin is a unique bioflavonoid derived from plant sources. I n human cell culture studies, quercetin has been shown to inhabit histamine release.  Additional research needs to be conducted to confirm the effects of quercetin, if any, in humans.  Bromelain is a pineapple enzyme that may assist the body in times of stress.  Magnesium ascorbate is a buffered (non-acidic) form of vitamin C that helps support the immune system.

Nutrition Facts
33.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C646mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Quercetin , Bromelain .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
