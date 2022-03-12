Source Naturals Activated Quercetin Tablets Perspective: front
Source Naturals Activated Quercetin Tablets

100 ctUPC: 0002107801690
Activated Quercetin is a unique bioflavonoid derived from plant sources. In human cell culture studies, quercetin has been shown to inhibit histamine release. Additional research needs to be conducted to confirm the effects of quercetin, if any in humans. Bromelain is a pineapple enzyme that may assist the body in times of stress, while vitamin C helps support the immune system.

  • Bioflavonoid Complex

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
33.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C788mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C , Magnesium , Quercetin , Bromelain , Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
