Activated Quercetin™ is a unique bioflavonoid derived from plant sources. In human cell culture studies, quercetin has been shown to inhibit histamine release. Additional research needs to be conducted to confirm the effects of quercetin, if any in humans. Bromelain is a pineapple enzyme that may assist the body in times of stress, while vitamin C helps support the immune system.

Bioflavonoid Complex

