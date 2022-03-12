Source Naturals Advanced B-12 Complex Tablets 5mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Advanced B-12 Complex Tablets 5mg

60 ctUPC: 0002107801481
Advanced B-12 Complex combines the two active, coenzymated forms of vitamin B-12 – methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin (dibencozide) – with folic acid. Vitamin B-12 is required for normal growth, cell reproduction, myelin and nucleoprotein synthesis, and the formation of red blood cells.* Coenzyme supplementation bypasses the body's need to synthesize the active forms of vitamin B-12 from cyanocobalamin.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Sorbitol , Mannitol , Natural Cherry Flavor , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
