Source Naturals Advanced B-12 Complex Tablets 5mg
Product Details
Advanced B-12 Complex combines the two active, coenzymated forms of vitamin B-12 – methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin (dibencozide) – with folic acid. Vitamin B-12 is required for normal growth, cell reproduction, myelin and nucleoprotein synthesis, and the formation of red blood cells.* Coenzyme supplementation bypasses the body's need to synthesize the active forms of vitamin B-12 from cyanocobalamin.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol , Mannitol , Natural Cherry Flavor , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
