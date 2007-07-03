Source Naturals Advanced Ferrochel® Iron Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Advanced Ferrochel® Iron

180 TabletsUPC: 0002107801456
Purchase Options

Product Details

The ingredients in Source Naturals ADVANCED FERROCHEL® have been shown in studies to help increase and maintain blood levels of iron, while being gentle to the stomach and colon. This product contains a form of iron that is easily absorbed and more bioavailable than other forms of iron such as ferrous sulfate. Ascorbic acid and folic acid have been added for additional support.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium48mg
Iron27mg
Vitamin C60mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid . Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More