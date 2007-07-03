The ingredients in Source Naturals ADVANCED FERROCHEL® have been shown in studies to help increase and maintain blood levels of iron, while being gentle to the stomach and colon. This product contains a form of iron that is easily absorbed and more bioavailable than other forms of iron such as ferrous sulfate. Ascorbic acid and folic acid have been added for additional support.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.