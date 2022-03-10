Source Naturals AHCC® with Bioperine Perspective: front
Source Naturals AHCC® with Bioperine

500 mg - 60 CapsulesUPC: 0002107801678
AHCC® (Active Hexose Correlated Compound) is a proprietary compound produced by cultivation and enzymatic modification of several species of mushroom mycelia, including shiitake, grown in rice bran extract. Considered a superfood supplement in Japan, AHCC has been researched extensively for its immune-enhancement properties. According to human and animal research, AHCC may significantly increase natural killer (NK) cell activity. AHCC may also increase macrophage activity, enhance cytokine production, and support the healthy functioning of the liver, as well as act as an antioxidant.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mushroom Mycelia Extract , Candelilla Wax , Cyclodextrin and Microcrystalline Cellulose , Black Pepper Fruit Extract , Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
