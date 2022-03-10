AHCC® (Active Hexose Correlated Compound) is a proprietary compound produced by cultivation and enzymatic modification of several species of mushroom mycelia, including shiitake, grown in rice bran extract. Considered a superfood supplement in Japan, AHCC has been researched extensively for its immune-enhancement properties. According to human and animal research, AHCC may significantly increase natural killer (NK) cell activity. AHCC may also increase macrophage activity, enhance cytokine production, and support the healthy functioning of the liver, as well as act as an antioxidant.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.