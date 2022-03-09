Hover to Zoom
Source Naturals Alfalfa 10 Grain Tablets 648 mg
250 ctUPC: 0002107800201
Product Details
- Source Naturals Alfalfa is 20% protein, and is the purest and highest quality available.*
- Suitable for Vegetarians
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
41.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium517mg
Iron4mg
Vitamin A793International Unit
Vitamin C3mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Organic Alfalfa Leaf .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
