Source Naturals Alka-Balance™

120 TabletsUPC: 0002107801656
Contemporary diets can be high in protein and fat which can cause the body to become slightly acidic. Research has shown that a more alkaline state promotes general health and well being. Source Naturals ALKA-BALANCE™ is specifically designed to aid the body in maintaining alkalinity. It contains coral calcium, alkaline mineral citrate as well as propriety blend of herbs and green food powders that are included to round out the overall health benefits of this product. Research has shown that citrate has an alkalinizing effect on the body.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium400mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A170International Unit
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Vitamin A , Calcium , Magnesium , Sodium , Potassium , Citric Acid , Apple Cider Vinegar , Burdock Root , Kudzu Root , Alfalfa Leaf , Barley Grass , Wheat Grass , Bladderwrack Thallus , Broccoli , Cabbage , Carrot Root , Dandelion Root , Collard Greens Cut Leaf , Freeze Dried Pea , Oat Bran Fiber , Parsley Leaf , Spinach Leaf , Ginger Root , Red Beet Root , Chlorella , Spirulina , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Oats,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
