Contemporary diets can be high in protein and fat which can cause the body to become slightly acidic. Research has shown that a more alkaline state promotes general health and well being. Source Naturals ALKA-BALANCE™ is specifically designed to aid the body in maintaining alkalinity. It contains coral calcium, alkaline mineral citrate as well as propriety blend of herbs and green food powders that are included to round out the overall health benefits of this product. Research has shown that citrate has an alkalinizing effect on the body.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.