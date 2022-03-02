Source Naturals Aller-Response™
Source Naturals Aller-Response™ is a Bio-Aligned seasonal formula that provides systemic support for the sinuses, lungs, and immune system. Aller-Response features quercetin, which has demonstrated the ability to inhibit the release of histamines, according to human cell culture studies. The formula contains powerful herbs, including ginger, ginkgo biloba, amla, and andrographis, which have been used traditionally for lung, bronchial, and immune health. Vitamins A and C, along with Zinc, provide additional immune support.
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate . , Quercetin , MSM , Bromelain , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Vitamin E Complex , Long Pepper Fruit , Stinging Nettle Leaf , Picrorhiza Rhizome Extract , Andrographics Aerial Parts Extract , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Licorice Root Extract .
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
