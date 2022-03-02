Source Naturals Aller-Response™ Perspective: front
Source Naturals Aller-Response™

90 TabletsUPC: 0002107801095
Source Naturals Aller-Response™ is a Bio-Aligned seasonal formula that provides systemic support for the sinuses, lungs, and immune system. Aller-Response features quercetin, which has demonstrated the ability to inhibit the release of histamines, according to human cell culture studies. The formula contains powerful herbs, including ginger, ginkgo biloba, amla, and andrographis, which have been used traditionally for lung, bronchial, and immune health. Vitamins A and C, along with Zinc, provide additional immune support.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium22mg
Vitamin A2500International Unit
Vitamin C500mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate . , Quercetin , MSM , Bromelain , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Vitamin E Complex , Long Pepper Fruit , Stinging Nettle Leaf , Picrorhiza Rhizome Extract , Andrographics Aerial Parts Extract , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Licorice Root Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
