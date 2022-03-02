Source Naturals Aller-Response™ is a Bio-Aligned seasonal formula that provides systemic support for the sinuses, lungs, and immune system. Aller-Response features quercetin, which has demonstrated the ability to inhibit the release of histamines, according to human cell culture studies. The formula contains powerful herbs, including ginger, ginkgo biloba, amla, and andrographis, which have been used traditionally for lung, bronchial, and immune health. Vitamins A and C, along with Zinc, provide additional immune support.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.