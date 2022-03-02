Source Naturals Aller-Response™ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Aller-Response™

180 TabletsUPC: 0002107802146
Purchase Options

Product Details

Source Naturals Aller-Response is a Bio-Aligned seasonal formula that provides systemic support for the sinuses, lungs, and immune system. Aller-Response features quercetin, which has demonstrated the ability to inhibit the release of histamines, according to human cell culture studies. The formula contains powerful herbs, including ginger, ginkgo biloba, amla, and andrographis, which have been used traditionally for lung, bronchial and immune health. Vitamins A and C, along with zinc, provide additional immune support.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium25mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A2500International Unit
Vitamin C500mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Vitamin B6 , Vitamin B12 , Pantothenic Acid , Calcium , Magnesium , Zinc , Sodium , Quercetin , MSM , Bromelain , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Gamma-vitamin E Complex , Long Pepper Fruit , Stinging Nettle Leaf , Picrorhiza Rhizome Extract , , Andrographis Aerial Parts Extract , Nigella Seed , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Ginger Root Extract , Amla Fruit Extract , Licorice Root , Black Pepper Fruit Extract , Malabar Nut Tree Leaf Extract , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Silica and Modified Cellulose Gum .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More