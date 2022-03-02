Source Naturals Aller-Response™
Source Naturals Aller-Response is a Bio-Aligned seasonal formula that provides systemic support for the sinuses, lungs, and immune system. Aller-Response features quercetin, which has demonstrated the ability to inhibit the release of histamines, according to human cell culture studies. The formula contains powerful herbs, including ginger, ginkgo biloba, amla, and andrographis, which have been used traditionally for lung, bronchial and immune health. Vitamins A and C, along with zinc, provide additional immune support.
Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Vitamin B6 , Vitamin B12 , Pantothenic Acid , Calcium , Magnesium , Zinc , Sodium , Quercetin , MSM , Bromelain , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Gamma-vitamin E Complex , Long Pepper Fruit , Stinging Nettle Leaf , Picrorhiza Rhizome Extract , , Andrographis Aerial Parts Extract , Nigella Seed , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Ginger Root Extract , Amla Fruit Extract , Licorice Root , Black Pepper Fruit Extract , Malabar Nut Tree Leaf Extract , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Silica and Modified Cellulose Gum .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
