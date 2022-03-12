Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid Time Release Perspective: front
Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid Time Release

300 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107801433
Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid Timed Release boosts energy metabolism while helping to maintain healthy blood sugar levels already within the normal range. A powerful antioxidant, it directly recycles vitamin C, indirectly recycles vitamin E, and acts on both water- and fat-soluble free radicals to protect cellular health. Alpha-lipoic acid is a vitamin-like compound that plays a role in liver and metal detoxification as well as maintaining vision and nerve function. Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid Timed Release is designed to be released gradually throughout the day.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium127mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
