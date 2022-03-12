Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid Timed Release boosts energy metabolism while helping to maintain healthy blood sugar levels already within the normal range. A powerful antioxidant, it directly recycles vitamin C, indirectly recycles vitamin E, and acts on both water- and fat-soluble free radicals to protect cellular health. Alpha-lipoic acid is a vitamin-like compound that plays a role in liver and metal detoxification as well as maintaining vision and nerve function. Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid Timed Release is designed to be released gradually throughout the day.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.