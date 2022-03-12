Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid Time Release
Product Details
Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid Timed Release boosts energy metabolism while helping to maintain healthy blood sugar levels already within the normal range. A powerful antioxidant, it directly recycles vitamin C, indirectly recycles vitamin E, and acts on both water- and fat-soluble free radicals to protect cellular health. Alpha-lipoic acid is a vitamin-like compound that plays a role in liver and metal detoxification as well as maintaining vision and nerve function. Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid Timed Release is designed to be released gradually throughout the day.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
