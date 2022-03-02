Hover to Zoom
Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid
200 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107800396
Purchase Options
Product Details
Alpha-Lipoic acid is a powerful fat and water-soluble antioxidant. It directly recycles vitamin C and indirectly recycles vitamin E, providing additional antioxidant protection. It is also an important component in the energy production process in the cells.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.