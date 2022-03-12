Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid Perspective: front
Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid

300 mg - 120 CapsulesUPC: 0002107801765
Product Details

Alpha-lipoic acid is a powerful fat and water soluble antioxidant. It directly recycles vitamin C and indirectly recycles vitamin E, providing additional antioxidant protection. It is also an important component in the energy production process in cells. Alpha-lipoic acid may support the normal insulin response and healthy blood sugar levels already within the normal range.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
