Alpha-lipoic acid is a powerful fat and water soluble antioxidant. It directly recycles vitamin C and indirectly recycles vitamin E, providing additional antioxidant protection. It is also an important component in the energy production process in cells. Alpha-lipoic acid may support the normal insulin response and healthy blood sugar levels already within the normal range.

