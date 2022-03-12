Source Naturals Alpha Lipoic Acid
Product Details
Alpha-lipoic acid is a powerful fat and water soluble antioxidant. It directly recycles vitamin C and indirectly recycles vitamin E, providing additional antioxidant protection. It is also an important component in the energy production process in cells. Alpha-lipoic acid may support the normal insulin response and healthy blood sugar levels already within the normal range.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
