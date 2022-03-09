Source Naturals Apple Cider Vinegar Tablets 500mg
Product Details
Apple cider vinegar has been recognized as a versatile folk remedy used traditionally for many years. It is believed to help regulate the body's acid/alkaline balance.Preliminary research has suggested several possible mechanisms of action including the induction of an alkaline response and cell protection in the stomach.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium , Apple Cider Vinegar Concentrate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Modified Cellulose Gum , Stearic Acid , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More