Source Naturals Apple Cider Vinegar Tablets 500mg Perspective: front
180 ctUPC: 0002107801356
Apple cider vinegar has been recognized as a versatile folk remedy used traditionally for many years. It is believed to help regulate the body's acid/alkaline balance.Preliminary research has suggested several possible mechanisms of action including the induction of an alkaline response and cell protection in the stomach.

  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Gluten Free

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium29mg3%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Calcium , Apple Cider Vinegar Concentrate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Modified Cellulose Gum , Stearic Acid , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

