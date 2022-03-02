Source Naturals ArcticPure® Omega-3 Fish Oil with EPA and DHA
It also has components that inhibit inflammatory mediators. ArcticPure Omega-3 Fish Oil with EPA & DHA uses fish oils from the cleanest sources on Earth. A series of advanced distillation processes extracts and concentrates the beneficial fatty acids from the raw oil, giving you a product of outstanding purity. The state-of-the-art bottling process is done in an oxygen-free environment, insuring the oil is not oxidized and is as pure as any oil available worldwide. The lemon flavor gives ArcticPure Omega-3 Fish Oil with EPA & DHA a taste pleasing to adults and children.
Fish Oil Concentrate , EPA , DHA , Omega 3 Essential Fatty Acids , Lemon Oil , Rosemary Leaf Extract , Ascorbyl Palmitate and Natural Tocopherols .
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
