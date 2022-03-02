It also has components that inhibit inflammatory mediators. ArcticPure Omega-3 Fish Oil with EPA & DHA uses fish oils from the cleanest sources on Earth. A series of advanced distillation processes extracts and concentrates the beneficial fatty acids from the raw oil, giving you a product of outstanding purity. The state-of-the-art bottling process is done in an oxygen-free environment, insuring the oil is not oxidized and is as pure as any oil available worldwide. The lemon flavor gives ArcticPure Omega-3 Fish Oil with EPA & DHA a taste pleasing to adults and children.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.