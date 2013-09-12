Source Naturals ArcticPure® Ultra Potency Omega-3 Fish Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals ArcticPure® Ultra Potency Omega-3 Fish Oil

850 mg - 30 SoftgelsUPC: 0002107802012
Purchase Options

Product Details

Arctic Pure Ultra Potency Omega-3 not only supports the healthy functions of the brain, joints, and circulatory system, it also strengthens the immune system.   Each soft gel contains a potent 850 mg of omega-3.   Arctic Pure uses fish oils from the cleanest sources on Earth. A series of advanced molecular distillation processes extracts and concentrates the beneficial fatty acids from the raw oil, resulting in a product of outstanding purity. The state-of-the-art encapsulation ensures an oil as pure as any oil available worldwide.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat1g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate , EPA , DHA , Omega 3 Essential Fatty Acids , Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water and Natural Tocopherols

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More