Source Naturals ArcticPure® Ultra Potency Omega-3 Fish Oil
Product Details
Arctic Pure Ultra Potency Omega-3 not only supports the healthy functions of the brain, joints, and circulatory system, it also strengthens the immune system. Each soft gel contains a potent 850 mg of omega-3. Arctic Pure uses fish oils from the cleanest sources on Earth. A series of advanced molecular distillation processes extracts and concentrates the beneficial fatty acids from the raw oil, resulting in a product of outstanding purity. The state-of-the-art encapsulation ensures an oil as pure as any oil available worldwide.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate , EPA , DHA , Omega 3 Essential Fatty Acids , Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water and Natural Tocopherols
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
