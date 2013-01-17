Source Naturals Arthred™Collagen
Product Details
Source Naturals Arthred® Collagen is a hydrolyzed collagen product designed to nutritionally support healthy joint function. Arthred was originally developed and patented in Germany from bovine sources, based on research showing collagen’s benefits for the connective tissue needed for healthy skin and joints. Arthred’s patented formula consists of 19 amino acids bonded together in polypeptide chains. The potential benefits of Arthred Collagen may be felt in 3 months.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Collagen Complex , Hydrolyzed Collagen .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More