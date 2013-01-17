Source Naturals Arthred™Collagen Perspective: front
Source Naturals Arthred™Collagen

9 ozUPC: 0002107800960
Product Details

Source Naturals Arthred® Collagen is a hydrolyzed collagen product designed to nutritionally support healthy joint function. Arthred was originally developed and patented in Germany from bovine sources, based on research showing collagen’s benefits for the connective tissue needed for healthy skin and joints. Arthred’s patented formula consists of 19 amino acids bonded together in polypeptide chains. The potential benefits of Arthred Collagen may be felt in 3 months.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg2%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Collagen Complex , Hydrolyzed Collagen .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
