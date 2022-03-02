Source Naturals Artichoke Leaf and Root Extract 500™ Perspective: front
Source Naturals Artichoke Leaf and Root Extract 500™

500 mg - 180 TabletsUPC: 0002107801812
Artichoke extract simulates bile production, promoting fat digestion and metabolism. By stimulating bile, it supports liver and gallbladder function and my help relieve occasional indigestion. Medical experts theorize that it may also inhibit activity of the cholesterol production enzyme HMG CoA Reductase to balance LDL cholesterol and triglyceride production in the live for cardiovascular support. Source Naturals Artichoke Extract 500 is standardized to 5% cynarin and 15% chlorogenic acids for maximum potency.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium37mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium , Artichoke Extract , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More