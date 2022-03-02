Artichoke extract simulates bile production, promoting fat digestion and metabolism. By stimulating bile, it supports liver and gallbladder function and my help relieve occasional indigestion. Medical experts theorize that it may also inhibit activity of the cholesterol production enzyme HMG CoA Reductase to balance LDL cholesterol and triglyceride production in the live for cardiovascular support. Source Naturals Artichoke Extract 500 is standardized to 5% cynarin and 15% chlorogenic acids for maximum potency.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.