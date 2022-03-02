Source Naturals Artichoke Leaf and Root Extract 500™
Product Details
Artichoke extract simulates bile production, promoting fat digestion and metabolism. By stimulating bile, it supports liver and gallbladder function and my help relieve occasional indigestion. Medical experts theorize that it may also inhibit activity of the cholesterol production enzyme HMG CoA Reductase to balance LDL cholesterol and triglyceride production in the live for cardiovascular support. Source Naturals Artichoke Extract 500 is standardized to 5% cynarin and 15% chlorogenic acids for maximum potency.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium , Artichoke Extract , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More