Source Naturals Ascorbyl Palmitate Fat Soluble Vitamin C Ester Capsules 500mg
Product Details
Ascorbyl palmitate is a fat-soluble form of ascorbic acid that exerts the antioxidant activity characteristic of vitamin C on lipids throughout the body. In vitro studies have shown that ascorbyl palmitate may be more effective as an antioxidant in protecting lipids from peroxidation than water-soluble vitamin C.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C , Calcium , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
