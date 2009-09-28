Ascorbyl palmitate is a fat-soluble form of ascorbic acid that exerts the antioxidant activity characteristic of vitamin C on lipids throughout the body. In vitro studies have shown that ascorbyl palmitate may be more effective as an antioxidant in protecting lipids from peroxidation than water-soluble vitamin C.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.