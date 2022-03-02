Source Naturals Ascorbyl Palmitate Perspective: front
Source Naturals Ascorbyl Palmitate

500 mg - 90 TabletsUPC: 0002107801376
Ascorbyl palmitate is a fat-soluble form of ascorbic acid that exerts the antioxidant activity characteristic of vitamin C on lipids throughout the body. In vitro studies have shown that ascorbyl palmitate may be more effective as an antioxidant in protecting lipids from peroxidation than water-soluble vitamin C

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium106mg
Vitamin C203mg
Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Ascorbyl Palmitate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

