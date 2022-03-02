Source Naturals Astaxanthin 2 mg Softgels Perspective: front
Source Naturals Astaxanthin 2 mg Softgels

60 ctUPC: 0002107801955
Astaxanthin, a member of the carotenoid family, is a powerful antioxidant. Research demonstrates that astaxanthin is ten times stronger in scavenging free radicals than other carotenoids such as lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-carotene, and one-hundred times stronger than alpha-tocopherol. Astaxanthin has also been shown to prevent low-density lipoprotein oxidation in human blood and enhance the immune system in animal studies. 

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Haematooccus Pluvialis Algae Extract , Astaxanthin , Virgin Olive Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin and Purified Water .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

