Source Naturals Astaxanthin 2 mg Softgels
Product Details
Astaxanthin, a member of the carotenoid family, is a powerful antioxidant. Research demonstrates that astaxanthin is ten times stronger in scavenging free radicals than other carotenoids such as lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-carotene, and one-hundred times stronger than alpha-tocopherol. Astaxanthin has also been shown to prevent low-density lipoprotein oxidation in human blood and enhance the immune system in animal studies.
- Antioxidant Carotenoid
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Haematooccus Pluvialis Algae Extract , Astaxanthin , Virgin Olive Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin and Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More