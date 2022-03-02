Astaxanthin, a member of the carotenoid family, is a powerful antioxidant. Research demonstrates that astaxanthin is ten times stronger in scavenging free radicals than other carotenoids such as lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-carotene, and one-hundred times stronger than alpha-tocopherol. Astaxanthin has also been shown to prevent low-density lipoprotein oxidation in human blood and enhance the immune system in animal studies.

Antioxidant Carotenoid

