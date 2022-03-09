Source Naturals Athletic Series OKG™ Ornithine Alpha-Ketoglutarate Powder Perspective: front
Source Naturals Athletic Series OKG™ Ornithine Alpha-Ketoglutarate Powder

4 ozUPC: 0002107800255
Ornithine alpha-Ketoglutarate, or OKG™, is a combination of the amino acid ornithine and alpha-ketoglutaric acid (AKG). AKG is an important component in the Krebs cycle, the chief energy-producing cycle in the body. Free-form ornithine is used by athletes and those who want to improve performance. OKG spares muscles the need to break down their BCAAs (branch chain amino acids) in order to generate glutamine, an important energy fuel. Glutamine is generated when AKG combines with ammonia released during intense muscle activity.

Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alpha Ketoglutaric Acid , L-ornithine .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

