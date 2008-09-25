Source Naturals Attentive Child Tablets Perspective: front
Source Naturals Attentive Child Tablets

60 ctUPC: 0002107801946
Studies have shown that very active children may have special dietary needs. Source Naturals Attentive child is designed to support your child's ability to focus - and kids love the sweet and tart taste!* DMAE, a substance normally found in the brain, has been shown to help enhance mental concentration.* Magnesium also plays a role in neuromuscular transmission and activity.* L-Aspartate, an amino acid, acts as a neurotransmitter.* Grape seed extract is rich in procyanidins, which have powerful antioxidant activity, and phosphatidylserine is a vital component of cell membranes, including those in the brain.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium , Zinc , L-Aspartate , Dmae , Soybean Extract , Phosphatidylserine , Grape Seed Extract , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More