Source Naturals Attentive Child Tablets
Product Details
Studies have shown that very active children may have special dietary needs. Source Naturals Attentive child is designed to support your child's ability to focus - and kids love the sweet and tart taste!* DMAE, a substance normally found in the brain, has been shown to help enhance mental concentration.* Magnesium also plays a role in neuromuscular transmission and activity.* L-Aspartate, an amino acid, acts as a neurotransmitter.* Grape seed extract is rich in procyanidins, which have powerful antioxidant activity, and phosphatidylserine is a vital component of cell membranes, including those in the brain.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Magnesium , Zinc , L-Aspartate , Dmae , Soybean Extract , Phosphatidylserine , Grape Seed Extract , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
